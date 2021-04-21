Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FSS stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

