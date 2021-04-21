Feellike Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,300.25 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.70 or 0.01015961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.00 or 0.00660452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,280.39 or 1.00139106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

