Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.