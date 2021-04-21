Fera (FERA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,200.00

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Fera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Fera has a market cap of $5.04 million and $146,200.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fera has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fera Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fera Coin Trading

