Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 53,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,571,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $635.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
