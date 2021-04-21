Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 53,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,571,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $635.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

