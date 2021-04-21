Fetch.ai Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $377.83 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00068214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00095232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.03 or 0.00686569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.06 or 0.07526605 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

