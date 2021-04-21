Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 46,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 14,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

