Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 726,760 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

