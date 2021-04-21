Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FDUS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.