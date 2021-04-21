Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.66 and traded as low as C$10.55. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.61, with a volume of 158,334 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -331.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

