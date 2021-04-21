Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 179,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,504. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

