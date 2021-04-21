Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 250,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,504. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

