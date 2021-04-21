Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.99 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Filecoin has a market cap of $9.99 billion and $1.63 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $147.58 or 0.00278313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.01029609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.00650270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,787.76 or 0.99548842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00187472 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 67,659,474 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

