Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FISI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

