Financial Review: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $181.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 82.95 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -234.44 Pacific Biosciences of California $90.89 million 64.23 -$84.13 million ($0.55) -54.96

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Biosciences of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38% Pacific Biosciences of California -57.25% -101.30% -32.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

