Financial Survey: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.68 $72.62 million $1.39 20.73 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.90 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

