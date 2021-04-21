Financial Survey: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MassRoots and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

KLDiscovery has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given KLDiscovery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than MassRoots.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 527.32 -$34.27 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Summary

MassRoots beats KLDiscovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

