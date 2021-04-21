Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Finch Therapeutics Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Finch Therapeutics Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

