Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Down 8.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 1,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNCH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

