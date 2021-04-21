FinNexus (FNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.26 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

