Fire & Flower (FAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Fire & Flower to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FAF stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.02. 91,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$243.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

