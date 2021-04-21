Firo Reaches Market Cap of $146.75 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Firo has a total market cap of $146.75 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $12.46 or 0.00022451 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,497.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.66 or 0.04374387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.00487673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $961.64 or 0.01732777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00711774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.00557545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.33 or 0.00449260 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00246216 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,778,326 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

