First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $830.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.01. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $303.18 and a 52 week high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

