First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,904,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,142,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 11.7% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,625. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

