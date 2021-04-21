First Command Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $108.96. 110,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

