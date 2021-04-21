First Command Bank Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,390,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,510.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.67 and a 1-year high of $272.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

