First Command Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

WMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.42. 186,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. The company has a market cap of $398.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

