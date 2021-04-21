First Command Bank Sells 18,874 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL remained flat at $$21.12 during trading on Wednesday. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

