First Command Bank Sells 2,251 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

