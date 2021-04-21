First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Up 2.7% on Earnings Beat

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) shares rose 2.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 34,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,845,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

About First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.