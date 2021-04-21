First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $163.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.