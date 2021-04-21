First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 361.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,727. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

