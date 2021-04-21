First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.44. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

