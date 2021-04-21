First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 4.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 2,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

