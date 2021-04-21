First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.