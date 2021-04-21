First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of FPX traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

