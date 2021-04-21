FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce sales of $369.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.46 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.