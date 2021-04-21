FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,430. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.