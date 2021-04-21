FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.61

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.61 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 85.85 ($1.12). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 2,468,646 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.61.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

