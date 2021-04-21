Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 8.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 915,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,779,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

