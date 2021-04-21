Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Lifted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 6.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group owned about 0.09% of Five Below worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

