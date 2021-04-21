Flashstake (FLASH) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Flashstake has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $48,895.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

