Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Flow has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $56.57 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $33.53 or 0.00062178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00273583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01031215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00656413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.85 or 0.99917287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.