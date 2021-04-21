Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flow Traders in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:FLTDF traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

