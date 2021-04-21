Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLTDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FLTDF stock remained flat at $$45.82 during trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

