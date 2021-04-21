Flowchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $52,518.11 and approximately $21.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

