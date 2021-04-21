Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 318.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,799.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.