Fluor Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLR. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fluor by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

