Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fluor worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.