Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of Flushing Financial worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

